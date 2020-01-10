OTTR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.69, changing hands as high as $51.92 per share. Otter Tail Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OTTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OTTR's low point in its 52 week range is $45.94 per share, with $57.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.82.

