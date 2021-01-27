OTTR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.42, changing hands as low as $39.56 per share. Otter Tail Corp. shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OTTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OTTR's low point in its 52 week range is $30.9547 per share, with $56.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.