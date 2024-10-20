Otto Energy Suspends Trading Pending Drilling Results

Otto Energy Limited (AU:OEL) has released an update.

Otto Energy Limited has voluntarily suspended the trading of its securities on the ASX as it awaits the release of drilling results from the F5-ST Well at SM 71. This move comes after a trading halt granted earlier and is expected to remain until the announcement is made. Investors are keenly watching for updates, which could impact the company’s stock performance.

