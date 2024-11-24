Otto Energy Prepares SM 71 Well for Production

Otto Energy Limited (AU:OEL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Otto Energy Limited has announced the completion of operations for the F5-ST Bypass well in the SM 71 lease in the Gulf of Mexico, with the well now being connected to the production facilities. Despite recent challenges from Hurricane Rafael, the company anticipates initial production by the end of November or early December 2024. Otto Energy holds a 50% working interest in the lease, and further updates will be provided once production stabilizes.
For further insights into AU:OEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Get Out,’ Says Goldman Sachs About Nio Stock
- ‘Expect Further Slowdown,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says Top Investor About Rivian Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.