Otto Energy Prepares SM 71 Well for Production

Otto Energy Limited (AU:OEL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Otto Energy Limited has announced the completion of operations for the F5-ST Bypass well in the SM 71 lease in the Gulf of Mexico, with the well now being connected to the production facilities. Despite recent challenges from Hurricane Rafael, the company anticipates initial production by the end of November or early December 2024. Otto Energy holds a 50% working interest in the lease, and further updates will be provided once production stabilizes.

For further insights into AU:OEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.