Otto Energy Prepares SM 71 Well for Production

November 24, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Otto Energy Limited (AU:OEL) has released an update.

Otto Energy Limited has announced the completion of operations for the F5-ST Bypass well in the SM 71 lease in the Gulf of Mexico, with the well now being connected to the production facilities. Despite recent challenges from Hurricane Rafael, the company anticipates initial production by the end of November or early December 2024. Otto Energy holds a 50% working interest in the lease, and further updates will be provided once production stabilizes.

