Otto Energy Pauses Trading Ahead of Key Drilling Results

Otto Energy Limited (AU:OEL) has released an update.

Otto Energy Limited has requested a trading halt on its shares as it prepares to announce the drilling and casing results for the F5-ST Bypass Well at SM 71. The trading pause is expected to last until the company makes its announcement or normal trading resumes on October 30, 2024. Investors eagerly await the update, which could significantly impact Otto’s market position.

For further insights into AU:OEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.