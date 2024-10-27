News & Insights

Otto Energy Pauses Trading Ahead of Key Drilling Results

October 27, 2024 — 09:17 pm EDT

Otto Energy Limited (AU:OEL) has released an update.

Otto Energy Limited has requested a trading halt on its shares as it prepares to announce the drilling and casing results for the F5-ST Bypass Well at SM 71. The trading pause is expected to last until the company makes its announcement or normal trading resumes on October 30, 2024. Investors eagerly await the update, which could significantly impact Otto’s market position.

