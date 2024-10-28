Otto Energy Enhances Corporate Governance Transparency

Otto Energy Limited (AU:OEL) has released an update.

Otto Energy Limited has updated its corporate governance practices, ensuring transparency by disclosing key governance policies on their website. The company adheres to ASX guidelines, demonstrating a commitment to solid management foundations and accountability. Investors can access detailed governance information, reflecting Otto Energy’s dedication to robust corporate oversight.

