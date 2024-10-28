Otto Energy Calls for Key Shareholder Votes

Otto Energy Limited (AU:OEL) has released an update.

Otto Energy Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to attend and vote on key issues, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Paul Senycia. These decisions could influence the company’s governance and strategic direction, making it a significant event for investors.

