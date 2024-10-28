News & Insights

Stocks

Otto Energy Calls for Key Shareholder Votes

October 28, 2024 — 04:20 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Otto Energy Limited (AU:OEL) has released an update.

Otto Energy Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to attend and vote on key issues, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Paul Senycia. These decisions could influence the company’s governance and strategic direction, making it a significant event for investors.

For further insights into AU:OEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OTTEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.