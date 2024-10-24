Otto Energy Appoints New Director Justin Clyne

Otto Energy Limited (AU:OEL) has released an update.

Otto Energy Limited has announced the appointment of Justin Clyne as a new director, effective from October 19, 2024. The initial disclosure reveals that Clyne currently holds no securities within the company. This development is part of Otto Energy’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team.

