Otto Energy Announces Director Departure and Shareholding

Otto Energy Limited announced the departure of John Madden from his role as director, effective October 20, 2024. Despite his departure, Madden’s spouse retains a significant holding of 2,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the company. This change in leadership could influence the company’s future strategic directions and investor interests.

