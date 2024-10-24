News & Insights

Stocks

Otto Energy Announces Director Departure and Shareholding

October 24, 2024 — 12:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Otto Energy Limited (AU:OEL) has released an update.

Otto Energy Limited announced the departure of John Madden from his role as director, effective October 20, 2024. Despite his departure, Madden’s spouse retains a significant holding of 2,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the company. This change in leadership could influence the company’s future strategic directions and investor interests.

For further insights into AU:OEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OTTEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.