Otter Tail's (NASDAQ:OTTR) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) share price down 17% in the last month. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. Unfortunately its return of 45% is below the market return of 54%.

Although Otter Tail has shed US$252m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Otter Tail managed to grow its earnings per share at 29% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 8% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 10.24.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:OTTR Earnings Per Share Growth September 27th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Otter Tail has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Otter Tail the TSR over the last 5 years was 68%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Otter Tail shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 17% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 11% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Otter Tail better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Otter Tail you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

