Otter Tail upgraded to Hold from Sell at Siebert Williams

Siebert Williams upgraded Otter Tail (OTTR) to Hold from Sell with an $81 price target
- Otter Tail Corporation Updates Earnings and Guidance
- Otter Tail reports Q3 EPS $2.03, consensus $1.98
- Otter Tail raises FY24 EPS view to $6.97-$7.17 from $6.77-$7.07
