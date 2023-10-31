Otter Tail (OTTR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.99, changing hands as high as $80.07 per share. Otter Tail Corp. shares are currently trading up about 10.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OTTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OTTR's low point in its 52 week range is $52.60 per share, with $92.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.25.
