Otter Tail (OTTR) Q2 EPS Beats by 7%

Key Points GAAP EPS of $1.85 beat expectations by $0.13 in Q2 2025, surpassing GAAP forecasts by 7.6%.

Revenue (GAAP) reached $333.0 million in Q2 2025, outperforming the $325.81 million GAAP estimate, but declined 2.7% year-over-year.

Full-year 2025 diluted earnings per share guidance was raised to $6.06–$6.46, driven by strong Plastics profits and positive regulatory outcomes.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR), a diversified utility and manufacturing company with a focus on electric utility services, plastics manufacturing, and contract metal fabrication, reported its second quarter results on August 5, 2025. The company posted GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85 in Q2 2025, ahead of the $1.72 GAAP analyst estimate, and revenue (GAAP) of $333.0 million, exceeding GAAP projections by $7.2 million. Notably, Otter Tail announced an increase in annual GAAP EPS guidance to a range of $6.06 to $6.46 for 2025, mainly due to the continued strong performance in its Plastics segment and regulatory progress in its Electric utility business. The quarter reflected solid execution but also highlighted persistent challenges in Manufacturing and signs of normalization in Plastics margins.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $1.85 $1.72 $2.07 (10.6%) Revenue $333.0 million $325.81 million $342.3 million (2.7%) Net Income $77.7 million N/A N/A Revenue – Electric Segment $128.7 million $112.8 million 14.1% Revenue – Manufacturing Segment $78.7 million $96.7 million (18.6%) Revenue – Plastics Segment $125.6 million $132.8 million (5.4%)

Otter Tail’s Business and Strategic Priorities

Otter Tail operates through three main business lines. The Electric segment delivers regulated electric utility service to customers in the Midwest, primarily in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Its Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes mainly used in water, sewer, and irrigation projects. The Manufacturing segment produces custom metal parts, operating primarily through its BTD Manufacturing subsidiary.

Recent company focus includes investing in renewable energy and modernizing grid infrastructure in the utility arm, while controlling costs and optimizing capacity in Plastics and Manufacturing. Key success factors for Otter Tail are successful regulatory outcomes in electricity rates, managing raw material cost volatility, maintaining strong customer relationships, and balancing growth across its diversified portfolio.

Quarterly Developments: Financial and Operational Highlights

The Electric segment posted strong results, with operating revenue (GAAP) climbing 14.1% from the prior year to $128.7 million. This growth was attributed to higher recovery of fuel costs and increased cost recovery on wind repowering investments, as well as favorable weather impacts. Retail energy sales rose 1.7%, supported by both higher heating and cooling degree days—a metric that tracks weather impact on energy demand, up 23.7% and 137.7%, respectively, versus the prior year. Despite substantial storm outages, the segment restored power to affected customers and maintained return on equity at 17% (GAAP, trailing twelve months).

Regulatory progress was also a key highlight. Otter Tail secured approval to assign and recover capital on two solar projects representing a combined 345 megawatts of future generation. The utility filed for a base rate increase in South Dakota for the first time since 2018, seeking an approximately $5.7 million adjustment. Looking ahead, investments in solar, wind, and transmission projects remain central, with regulatory decisions continuing to shape potential returns.

In Manufacturing, revenue (GAAP) fell 18.6% year over year to $78.7 million. Segment net income (GAAP) nearly halved from $6.8 million to $3.5 million. This downturn reflected a 9% decline in sales volumes, with softness across agriculture, recreational vehicles (RVs), construction, and lawn and garden end markets. Lower steel costs, which are largely passed through to customers, also contributed to reduced revenue. The company’s BTD Georgia facility expansion has begun to ramp up, bringing new geographic reach and future growth potential as demand recovers.

The Plastics segment reported GAAP revenue of $125.6 million, down 5.4% year over year, and net income (GAAP) of $53.1 million, a decrease of 12.4%. These results were shaped by continued normalization in PVC pipe sales prices, which declined 15% from the prior year. However, sales volumes rose 11%, aided by expanded capacity and healthy end-market demand. Resin costs decreased 15%. Management noted, “results outpaced our expectations” which prompted an upward revision in Plastics EPS guidance even as the segment continues to cycle down from historically high profit levels. The company highlighted that further margin normalization is expected.

Financial Outlook and What to Watch

Otter Tail raised its full-year diluted earnings per share (GAAP) guidance to a range of $6.06 to $6.46 for 2025, now targeting diluted earnings per share guidance of $6.06 to $6.46, compared to the prior diluted earnings per share guidance range of $5.68 to $6.08. Segment-level guidance reflects higher Plastics earnings, while Electric and Manufacturing targets were unchanged. Management projects a return on equity of 14.5–15.3% for fiscal 2025 and foresees a continued earnings mix shift, with Electric making up 37% and the remainder coming from Manufacturing and Plastics. The company plans ongoing capital investments in regulated utility assets, which are subject to regulatory approvals and cost recovery outcomes.

The key risks for future quarters include regulatory actions affecting electricity rates, raw material price fluctuations, and continued normalization in Plastics margins as additional industry capacity comes online. Cyclicality in Manufacturing and any major weather events may also impact utility earnings. The company did not announce any changes to its dividend policy for the quarter.

The quarterly dividend was held at $0.525 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

