Otter Tail (OTTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Otter Tail (OTTR) closed the most recent trading day at $65, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the power company and manufacturer had lost 14.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 8.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.15%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Otter Tail as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Otter Tail is projected to report earnings of $1.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $389.3 million, up 23.08% from the year-ago period.

OTTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.08 per share and revenue of $1.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +67.38% and +30.01%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Otter Tail. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Otter Tail is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Otter Tail currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.35.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



