Otter Tail (OTTR) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Otter Tail said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.75 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $77.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.92%, the lowest has been 2.03%, and the highest has been 4.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Otter Tail. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTTR is 0.16%, an increase of 8.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 23,774K shares. The put/call ratio of OTTR is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.53% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Otter Tail is 69.02. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.53% from its latest reported closing price of 77.14.

The projected annual revenue for Otter Tail is 1,290MM, a decrease of 9.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 1,286K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares, representing an increase of 21.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTTR by 11.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,270K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares, representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTTR by 8.30% over the last quarter.

FVD - First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund holds 1,230K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares, representing an increase of 23.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTTR by 10.83% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,073K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTTR by 10.38% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 945K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTTR by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Otter Tail Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Otter Tail Corporation has interests in diversified operations that include an electric utility and manufacturing businesses.

