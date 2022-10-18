Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Otter Tail is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$365m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$288m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Otter Tail has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.4% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Otter Tail compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Otter Tail.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Otter Tail Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Otter Tail. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 14%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 52%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Otter Tail is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 61% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Otter Tail (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

