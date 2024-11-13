Otter Tail management to meet with Maxim

Analyst Sullivan holds a meeting with CEO MacFarlane and CFO Wahlund on November 20 hosted by Maxim.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on OTTR:
- DOJ investigating PVC prices after short seller report, FT says
- Otter Tail lower after disclosing receipt of DOJ subpoena for PVC pipe probe
- Otter Tail upgraded to Hold from Sell at Siebert Williams
- Otter Tail Corporation Updates Earnings and Guidance
- Otter Tail reports Q3 EPS $2.03, consensus $1.98
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.