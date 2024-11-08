News & Insights

Stocks

Otter Tail lower after disclosing receipt of DOJ subpoena for PVC pipe probe

November 08, 2024 — 01:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

In a regulatory filing, Otter Tail (OTTR) disclosed that on August 27, the company received a grand jury subpoena issued by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, from the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division. The subpoena calls for production of documents regarding the manufacturing, selling, and pricing of PVC pipe. “The Company is responding to the subpoena and intends to comply with its obligations under the subpoena. At this time, we are unable to determine the likelihood of an outcome or estimate a range of reasonably possible losses, if any, arising from the class action complaints or the DOJ investigation. However, if an antitrust violation by the Company is found, it could have a material impact on the Company’s financial condition, operating results, and liquidity. The Company believes that there are factual and legal defenses to the allegations in the complaints and intends to defend itself accordingly,” the 10-Q filing stated. In afternoon trading, shares of Otter Tail are down $2.46, or 3%, to $80.03.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OTTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OTTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.