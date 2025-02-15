OTTER TAIL Earnings Preview: Recent $OTTR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

OTTER TAIL ($OTTR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $321,047,550 and earnings of $1.30 per share.
OTTER TAIL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of OTTER TAIL stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 379,241 shares (+5.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,003,155
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 318,474 shares (+282.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,516,120
- UBS GROUP AG added 182,697 shares (+229.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,490,346
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 144,291 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,654,447
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 140,044 shares (+168.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,340,848
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 118,688 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,763,921
- INVESCO LTD. added 96,573 shares (+49.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,130,950
