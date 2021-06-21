Otter Tail Corporation's (NASDAQ:OTTR) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

Otter Tail's (NASDAQ:OTTR) stock is up by 4.9% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Otter Tail's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Otter Tail is:

11% = US$102m ÷ US$888m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Otter Tail's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, Otter Tail's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 9.7% seen over the past five years by Otter Tail.

As a next step, we compared Otter Tail's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 5.6%.

NasdaqGS:OTTR Past Earnings Growth June 21st 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is OTTR fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Otter Tail Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 64% (or a retention ratio of 36%) for Otter Tail suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Otter Tail has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 58%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Otter Tail's future ROE will be 11% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Otter Tail's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.