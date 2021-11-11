Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OTTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OTTR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $66.99, the dividend yield is 2.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OTTR was $66.99, representing a -0.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.39 and a 70.24% increase over the 52 week low of $39.35.

OTTR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). OTTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.45. Zacks Investment Research reports OTTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 76.28%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to OTTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OTTR as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD)

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TPSC with an increase of 9.28% over the last 100 days. CSB has the highest percent weighting of OTTR at 1.76%.

