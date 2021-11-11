Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OTTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OTTR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $66.99, the dividend yield is 2.33%.
The previous trading day's last sale of OTTR was $66.99, representing a -0.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.39 and a 70.24% increase over the 52 week low of $39.35.
OTTR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). OTTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.45. Zacks Investment Research reports OTTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 76.28%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ottr Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to OTTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have OTTR as a top-10 holding:
- VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)
- WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)
- iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)
- First Trust VL Dividend (FVD)
- Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC).
The top-performing ETF of this group is TPSC with an increase of 9.28% over the last 100 days. CSB has the highest percent weighting of OTTR at 1.76%.
