Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OTTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OTTR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.35, the dividend yield is 3.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OTTR was $43.35, representing a -23.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.90 and a 40.04% increase over the 52 week low of $30.95.

OTTR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). OTTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.4. Zacks Investment Research reports OTTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.15%, compared to an industry average of -2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OTTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

