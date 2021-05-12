Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OTTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.44, the dividend yield is 3.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OTTR was $48.44, representing a -2.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.45 and a 36.99% increase over the 52 week low of $35.36.

OTTR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). OTTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.47. Zacks Investment Research reports OTTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.62%, compared to an industry average of 4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OTTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OTTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OTTR as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an increase of 21.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OTTR at 1.44%.

