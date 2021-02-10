Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OTTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.41% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OTTR was $42.34, representing a -25.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.90 and a 36.78% increase over the 52 week low of $30.95.

OTTR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). OTTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.4. Zacks Investment Research reports OTTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.45%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

