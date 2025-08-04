OTTER TAIL CORP Q2 Profit Falls, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - OTTER TAIL CORP (OTTR) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $77.73 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $87.00 million, or $2.07 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to $333.04 million from $342.34 million last year.

OTTER TAIL CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $77.73 Mln. vs. $87.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.85 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue: $333.04 Mln vs. $342.34 Mln last year.

The company has increased FY25 EPS to $6.06 - $6.46 from $5.68 - $6.08

