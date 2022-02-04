US Markets

Ottawa police promise tougher action against blockading truckers

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

Police in the Canadian capital of Ottawa on Friday promised tougher action against hundreds of truckers who have blockaded the city center for eight days as part of a protest against CVOID-19 vaccine mandates.

OTTAWA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Police in the Canadian capital of Ottawa on Friday promised tougher action against hundreds of truckers who have blockaded the city center for eight days as part of a protest against CVOID-19 vaccine mandates.

To the increasing fury of residents, police have so far largely stood by and watched as some protesters smashed windows, threatened reporters and abused racial minorities.

The Ottawa police service said it would put more officers on the street and was "implementing a surge and contain strategy" to restore order.

"The hatred, violence, and illegal acts that Ottawa residents and businesses have endured over the last week is unacceptable in any circumstance," it said in a statement.

"The Ottawa Police Service and the City of Ottawa are bringing significantly greater resources to restore order, hold offenders to account and protect our neighborhoods."

Police will order some truckers to move and if they refuse, their vehicles will be towed, it said.

Some demonstrators want an end to a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers while others insist that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau be removed from power on the grounds he exceeded his authority by trying to clamp down on the pandemic.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Mark Porter)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular