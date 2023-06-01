Otsuka Holdings (TYO:4578) Price Target Increased by 5.30% to 5,070.25

The average one-year price target for Otsuka Holdings (TYO:4578) has been revised to 5,070.25 / share. This is an increase of 5.30% from the prior estimate of 4,815.25 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,141.00 to a high of 6,615.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.33% from the latest reported closing price of 5,245.00 / share.

Otsuka Holdings Maintains 1.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.91%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Otsuka Holdings. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4578 is 0.16%, a decrease of 10.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 46,315K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,541K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,592K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4578 by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,366K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,211K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4578 by 0.13% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 3,335K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250K shares, representing a decrease of 27.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4578 by 38.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,220K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,196K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4578 by 9.12% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 2,690K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,702K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4578 by 16.24% over the last quarter.

