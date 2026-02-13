Otsuka Holdings FY25 Profit Rises, Sees Weak Profit In H1, FY26

(RTTNews) - Otsuka Holdings Co. (OTSKF, 4578.T) Friday reported higher profit in fiscal 2025 with increased revenues. Further, the Japanese Pharmaceutical firm issued its first half and fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting weak profit, despite increased revenues.

In Tokyo, the shares were gaining around 1.1 percent to trade at 9,977.00 yen.

In the full year 2025, net income attributable to owners of parent grew 5.8 percent to 363.15 billion yen from last year's 343.12 billion yen. Basic earnings per share increased to 685.06 yen from 633.76 yen a year ago.

Operating profit was 479.38 billion yen, up 48.2 percent from last year, and business profit grew 3.6 percent year-over-year to 446.13 billion yen.

Revenues for the period were 2.47 trillion yen, a growth of 6 percent from the the previous year's 2.33 trillion yen.

Further, for fiscal 2025, the company plans a year-end dividend of 70 yen per share. The total dividend for the year will be 140 yen per share, higher than 120 yen per share last year.

The firm also expects to pay dividend of 140 yen per share for fiscal 2026, comprising interim dividend of 70 yen and year-end dividend of 70 yen.

Looking ahead for the first half of fiscal year 2026, the company projects attributable net profit to drop 26.2 percent year-over-year to 128 billion yen or 243.07 yen per basic share. Operaing profit is expected to decline 27.7 percent from last year to 175 billion yen, and business profit to be down 27.7 percent to 173 billion yen, while revenues are projected to grow 3.2 percent year-on-year to 1.22 trillion yen.

For the fiscal year 2026, the company projects attributable net profit to drop 27 percent year-over-year to 265 billion yen or 504.94 yen per basic share, operaing profit to decline 24.9 percent from last year to 360 billion yen, and business profit to be down 20.4 percent to 355 billion yen. However, revenues are expected to grow 2.1 percent year-on-year to 2.52 trillion yen.

