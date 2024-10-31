Otsuka Holdings Co. Announces Leadership Transition

Otsuka Holdings Co (JP:4578) has released an update.

Otsuka Holdings Co. has announced changes in its leadership as part of its new medium-term management plan aimed at fostering future growth. Tatsuo Higuchi will transition from CEO to Executive Director and Advisor, while Makoto Inoue will take over as the new President and CEO, effective January 1, 2025. These changes reflect the company’s strategy to leverage its established foundation for further expansion in the healthcare sector.

