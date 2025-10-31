Otsuka 9-month Profit Rises; Revenue Up 5.1%

(RTTNews) - Otsuka Holdings Co. (4578.T) reported that its nine month profit attributable to owners of the company was 297.7 billion yen, an increase of 55.3% from last year. Earnings per share was 560.81 yen compared to 353.33 yen. Business profit was 366.5 billion yen, up 1.3%. Revenue was 1.82 trillion yen, up 5.1%.

For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, the company expects: basic earnings per share of 622.52 yen; business profit of 410.0 billion yen; and revenue of 2.42 trillion yen.

