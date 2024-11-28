OTS Holdings Conducts Successful AGM with Poll Voting

OTS Holdings Limited (SG:OTS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

OTS Holdings Limited held its Annual General Meeting on October 29, 2024, where all resolutions were voted on by poll. Despite no prior questions from shareholders, the meeting proceeded smoothly with key executives and company representatives in attendance. The results of the polling were set to be announced at the conclusion of the meeting.

For further insights into SG:OTS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.