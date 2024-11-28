News & Insights

OTS Holdings Conducts Successful AGM with Poll Voting

November 28, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

OTS Holdings Limited (SG:OTS) has released an update.

OTS Holdings Limited held its Annual General Meeting on October 29, 2024, where all resolutions were voted on by poll. Despite no prior questions from shareholders, the meeting proceeded smoothly with key executives and company representatives in attendance. The results of the polling were set to be announced at the conclusion of the meeting.

