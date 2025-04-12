Stocks
$OTRK Earnings Preview: Recent $OTRK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 12, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$OTRK ($OTRK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,140,580 and earnings of -$1.38 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OTRK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$OTRK Insider Trading Activity

$OTRK insiders have traded $OTRK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OTRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL EDWARD SHERMAN sold 173 shares for an estimated $306

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
