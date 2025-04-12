$OTRK Earnings Preview: Recent $OTRK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$OTRK ($OTRK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,140,580 and earnings of -$1.38 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OTRK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$OTRK Insider Trading Activity

$OTRK insiders have traded $OTRK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OTRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL EDWARD SHERMAN sold 173 shares for an estimated $306

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

