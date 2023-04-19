OTR Global Upgrades Tapestry (TPR)

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, OTR Global upgraded their outlook for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from Mixed to Positive .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.87% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tapestry is $50.79. The forecasts range from a low of $38.68 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.87% from its latest reported closing price of $43.09.

The projected annual revenue for Tapestry is $6,649MM, an increase of 0.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Advantage U.S. Total Market V.I. Fund Class I holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MOTAX - MassMutual Select Fundamental Growth Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 27.70% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 39.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 93.25% over the last quarter.

JPME - JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 11.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 35.29% over the last quarter.

FIMVX - Fidelity Mid Cap Value Index Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 19.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tapestry. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPR is 0.24%, an increase of 5.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 262,835K shares. The put/call ratio of TPR is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Tapestry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle brands. The Company's portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Company and its brands are founded upon a creative and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and approachability. Each of Tapestry's brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies.

