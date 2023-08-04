OTR Global Upgrades Kohl`s (KSS)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, OTR Global upgraded their outlook for Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS) from Mixed to Positive .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.58% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kohl`s is 24.56. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.58% from its latest reported closing price of 29.10.

The projected annual revenue for Kohl`s is 17,778MM, a decrease of 1.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 746 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kohl`s. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSS is 0.25%, a decrease of 10.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 120,281K shares. The put/call ratio of KSS is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,463K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,013K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 8.91% over the last quarter.

Macellum Advisors holds 5,463K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,462K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,385K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,308K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 2.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,411K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,542K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 17.10% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,408K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,602K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 15.56% over the last quarter.

Kohl`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kohl's Corporation is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in its stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness.

