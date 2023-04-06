OTR Global Upgrades iQIYI (IQ)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, OTR Global upgraded their outlook for iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from Negative to Mixed .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.21% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for iQIYI is $8.65. The forecasts range from a low of $2.83 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 30.21% from its latest reported closing price of $6.64.

The projected annual revenue for iQIYI is $31,362MM, an increase of 8.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP holds 40K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 134.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQ by 14.50% over the last quarter.

BDO Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSEE - Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 838K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQ by 73.53% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in iQIYI. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 10.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IQ is 0.29%, an increase of 97.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.82% to 261,627K shares. The put/call ratio of IQ is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

iQIYI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, professional user generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature and e-commerce etc.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

