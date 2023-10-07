OTR Global Upgrades iQIYI Inc - ADR (IQ)

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, OTR Global upgraded their outlook for iQIYI Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) from Mixed to Positive .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.24% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for iQIYI Inc - ADR is 7.47. The forecasts range from a low of 5.17 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 57.24% from its latest reported closing price of 4.75.

The projected annual revenue for iQIYI Inc - ADR is 31,362MM, an increase of 0.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in iQIYI Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 5.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IQ is 0.22%, a decrease of 44.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 314,033K shares. The put/call ratio of IQ is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 42,223K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,300K shares, representing an increase of 44.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQ by 25.42% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 17,064K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,777K shares, representing a decrease of 27.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQ by 41.34% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 17,044K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 16,335K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,280K shares, representing an increase of 18.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQ by 12.35% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 15,195K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,408K shares, representing an increase of 18.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQ by 15.40% over the last quarter.

iQIYI Background Information



iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, professional user generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature and e-commerce etc.

