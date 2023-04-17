OTR Global Upgrades Crocs (CROX)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, OTR Global upgraded their outlook for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from Mixed to Positive .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crocs is $154.84. The forecasts range from a low of $119.18 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.29% from its latest reported closing price of $134.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Crocs is $3,993MM, an increase of 12.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VMIDX - Mid Cap Index Fund holds 83K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 28.95% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 31K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 5,704K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,680K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 46.82% over the last quarter.

Level Four Advisory Services holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 41.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 838 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crocs. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 5.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CROX is 0.32%, an increase of 10.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.94% to 63,060K shares. The put/call ratio of CROX is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

Crocs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contain Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

See all Crocs regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.