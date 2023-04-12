OTR Global Upgrades Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, OTR Global upgraded their outlook for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from Mixed to Positive .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.87% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Check Point Software Technologies is $139.79. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $160.65. The average price target represents an increase of 6.87% from its latest reported closing price of $130.80.

The projected annual revenue for Check Point Software Technologies is $2,493MM, an increase of 7.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGLIX - SGI Global Equity Fund Class I Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 33.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 22.60% over the last quarter.

Westpac Banking holds 34K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 77.37% over the last quarter.

Tax-Managed International Equity Portfolio - Tax-Managed International Equity Portfolio holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 164K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 0.68% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 993 funds or institutions reporting positions in Check Point Software Technologies. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHKP is 0.46%, an increase of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 94,929K shares. The put/call ratio of CHKP is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Check Point Software Technolgies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers multilevel security architecture, “Infinity” Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

