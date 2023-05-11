OTR Global Upgrades Baidu Inc - ADR (BIDU)

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, OTR Global upgraded their outlook for Baidu Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) from Mixed to Positive .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.43% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baidu Inc - ADR is 184.80. The forecasts range from a low of 102.01 to a high of $245.70. The average price target represents an increase of 55.43% from its latest reported closing price of 118.90.

The projected annual revenue for Baidu Inc - ADR is 140,517MM, an increase of 13.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 66.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 775 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baidu Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIDU is 0.65%, an increase of 12.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 103,116K shares. The put/call ratio of BIDU is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 9,470K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,540K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 6,338K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,743K shares, representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 17.19% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 5,438K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,379K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 8.42% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 4,466K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARGA Investment Management holds 2,992K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,416K shares, representing a decrease of 14.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Baidu Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation.

