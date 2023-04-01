OTR Global Upgrades Align Technology (ALGN)

On March 31, 2023, OTR Global upgraded their outlook for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from Mixed to Positive .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.75% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Align Technology is $343.33. The forecasts range from a low of $191.90 to a high of $441.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.75% from its latest reported closing price of $334.14.

The projected annual revenue for Align Technology is $3,890MM, an increase of 4.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.05.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Edgewood Management holds 3,409K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,875K shares, representing a decrease of 13.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 8.65% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 2,661K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,315K shares, representing an increase of 12.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 17.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,256K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,143K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,504K shares, representing a decrease of 16.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 17.96% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,125K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing an increase of 47.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 83.71% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1564 funds or institutions reporting positions in Align Technology. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGN is 0.21%, an increase of 9.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 79,192K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGN is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Align Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 200 thousand doctor customers, and is key to accessing Align's 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 9.6 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, its integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners.

