OTP signs agreement to sell its Romanian branch to Banca Transilvania

February 09, 2024 — 08:19 am EST

Written by Boldizsar Gyori for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Feb 9 (Reuters) - OTP Group OTPB.BU signed a binding agreement with Banca Transilvania (BT) ROTLV.BX on Friday to sell its stake in OTP Bank Romania for a combined purchase price of 347.5 million euros ($374.57 million), the bank said in a statement.

"After obtaining the regulatory approvals, BT will commence the legal and operational merger with OTP Bank Romania," the statement read. Shares in OTP Bank, Hungary's biggest lender, were trading at 16780 forints ($46.58), up by 2%, in intraday trading.

($1 = 360.2200 forints)

($1 = 0.9277 euros)

