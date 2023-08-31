OTP Bank (OTPBF) Price Target Increased by 17.68% to 41.85

The average one-year price target for OTP Bank (OTC:OTPBF) has been revised to 41.85 / share. This is an increase of 17.68% from the prior estimate of 35.56 dated March 27, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.68 to a high of 55.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.01% from the latest reported closing price of 41.02 / share.

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in OTP Bank. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTPBF is 0.38%, an increase of 7.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 31,113K shares.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,229K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,214K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTPBF by 5.61% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,037K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,058K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTPBF by 0.57% over the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 2,533K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares, representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTPBF by 11.73% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,040K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PRMSX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds 1,809K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares, representing a decrease of 9.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTPBF by 0.61% over the last quarter.

