OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTPBF) Price Target Increased by 190.20% to 121.45

The average one-year price target for OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCPK:OTPBF) has been revised to $121.45 / share. This is an increase of 190.20% from the prior estimate of $41.85 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $73.67 to a high of $153.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 145.76% from the latest reported closing price of $49.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in OTP Bank Nyrt.. This is an decrease of 75 owner(s) or 30.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTPBF is 0.60%, an increase of 0.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.53% to 22,283K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,376K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,369K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTPBF by 2.34% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,072K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,003K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTPBF by 0.48% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,729K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTPBF by 2.46% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 1,456K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares , representing an increase of 41.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTPBF by 91.42% over the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 1,024K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,239K shares , representing a decrease of 21.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTPBF by 17.18% over the last quarter.

