Otovo AS Optimizes for European Market Growth

October 24, 2024 — 03:33 am EDT

Otovo AS Class A (DE:89K) has released an update.

Otovo AS has streamlined its operations, establishing a central hub in Madrid and focusing on strategic partnerships, including one with VW Group’s Elli. The company has optimized its marketing and revamped its leasing portfolio, positioning itself for profitability in 2025 with three distinct revenue streams across Europe. Otovo is confident in capitalizing on future opportunities in the European market.

