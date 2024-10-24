Otovo Faces Revenue Decline Amid Restructuring Efforts

Otovo AS Class A (DE:89K) has released an update.

Otovo AS Class A reported a 42% decline in revenue for Q3 2024 compared to the same period last year, largely due to challenging market conditions and restructuring efforts. The company has implemented cost-saving measures, including downsizing and operational streamlining, which are expected to improve profitability in the medium term. Despite short-term challenges, Otovo anticipates increased sales as market conditions improve.

