Otovo AS Announces Key Leadership Changes

Otovo AS Class A has announced key leadership changes with Ida Groth becoming the new Chief Product Officer and Simen F. Jørgensen transitioning to Chief Operating Officer. These changes align with Otovo’s strategic initiatives to enhance profitability through cost reductions, increased sales, and improved revenue recognition. The company aims to leverage its technology and market strategies to boost its position in the solar energy market.

