Otonomy (OTIC) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.1% Higher

Otonomy, Inc. OTIC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 35.3% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Otonomy. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Otonomy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

A better-ranked stock in the Medical – Drugs industry is Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

