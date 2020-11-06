Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

Investors in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.5% to close at US$3.85 following the release of its third-quarter results. Revenues of US$50k came in 9.1% below estimates, but statutory losses were slightly better than expected, at US$0.22 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Otonomy after the latest results. NasdaqGS:OTIC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Following the latest results, Otonomy's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$8.90m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 2,194% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 28% to US$1.03. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.82m and losses of US$1.09 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

The consensus price target rose 6.8% to US$9.40, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Otonomy at US$11.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$8.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Otonomy is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow manyfold. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 36% annual decline over the past three years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.6% next year. Not only are Otonomy's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Otonomy analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Otonomy (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

