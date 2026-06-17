OTLK Stock Up 35% as FDA Accepts Resubmitted Eye Drug BLA for Review

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics OTLK rallied 35.3% on Tuesday after the company announced that the FDA accepted the resubmitted Biologics License Application (BLA) for ONS-5010/Lytenava, its investigational treatment for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The FDA classified the filing as a Class 1 resubmission, allowing a review decision within 60 days of receipt, and set a decision date of July 29, 2026.

Management said the acceptance marks the final stage of the regulatory review process, with discussions now focused on product labeling ahead of a potential approval decision. Outlook Therapeutics has already begun pre-launch preparations in anticipation of a favorable outcome.

If approved, Lytenava would become the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for wet AMD, offering standardized manufacturing, FDA-approved labeling and post-marketing safety monitoring. The approval could provide Outlook Therapeutics with a differentiated position in the retinal disease market.

OTLK’s Lytenava BLA Faces a Rocky U.S. Regulatory Journey

Outlook Therapeutics first received a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA in 2023 for the ONS-5010 BLA, based on the phase III NORSE TWO study evaluating the safety and efficiency of ONS-5010 compared with Lucentis (ranibizumab) for treating wet AMD. The FDA had stated concerns related to chemistry, manufacturing and controls, as well as open observations of the manufacturing process, which were made during pre-approval inspections and later successfully remediated by the company. Additionally, the regulatory body had cited that there was “a lack of substantial evidence” and asked for a second adequate and well-controlled study to be conducted, the NORSE EIGHT study.

Subsequently, the regulatory agency again issued a CRL for the ONS-5010 BLA resubmission in August 2025, citing a single deficiency — insufficient evidence of efficacy — highlighting that ONS-5010 failed to meet the primary efficacy endpoint in the confirmatory NORSE EIGHT study, and recommending additional confirmatory data to support approval.

In late December, the FDA issued a third CRL for the ONS-5010 BLA resubmission in November 2025, stating that the additional mechanistic and natural history data did not alter its prior assessment. While the agency acknowledged that the NORSE TWO study demonstrated efficacy, it again requested confirmatory evidence to support approval. Notably, the FDA did not specify what form of confirmatory data would be acceptable.

Year to date, shares of Outlook Therapeutics have lost 0.7% compared with the industry’s 1.4% decline.



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Following the third CRL, OTLK sought further regulatory clarity through a Type A meeting with the FDA in early 2026. The discussion focused on the agency’s concerns regarding substantial evidence of effectiveness and potential pathways to approval.

The regulatory outlook improved significantly in May 2026 when Outlook Therapeutics announced a favorable outcome from the Formal Dispute Resolution (FDR) process with the FDA’s Office of New Drugs. OTLK engaged in the FDR process after the Type A meeting with the FDA related to the latest CRL for the ONS-5010/Lytenava BLA.

The agency concluded that substantial evidence of effectiveness had been established for Lytenava in wet AMD, based on the NORSE TWO study together with confirmatory evidence from NORSE EIGHT and additional supporting datasets, including mechanistic, pharmacodynamic and natural history data. The decision effectively overturned the key deficiency cited in prior CRLs and directed FDA review divisions to work with the company on final labeling discussions. Following the successful appeal, Outlook Therapeutics resubmitted the Lytenava BLA for wet AMD in June 2026.

Approval of OTLK’s ONS-5010/Lytenava Outside the US

ONS-5010 received regulatory approval in the EU and the United Kingdom in 2024 for the treatment of wet AMD. The drug is marketed under the brand name Lytenava (bevacizumab gamma).

Outlook Therapeutics has commercially launched Lytenava in the United Kingdom, Germany and Austria. Lytenava is the first authorized ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab in use for treating wet AMD in adults in the EU and the United Kingdom. OTLK is confident that ONS-5010/Lytenava is a critical therapy for wet AMD, offering a regulated alternative to off-label repackaged Avastin (bevacizumab), which is not approved for ophthalmic use.

In early 2026, Outlook Therapeutics signed an exclusive commercial distribution agreement with Mediconsult AG to market and distribute Lytenava in Switzerland, further expanding its European presence. Under the deal, Mediconsult will handle regulatory filings, obtain and maintain marketing authorization and lead commercialization efforts, while OTLK retains responsibility for manufacturing, product supply and intellectual property. Leveraging Mediconsult’s more than 35 years of ophthalmology expertise, the partnership is expected to support a Swiss launch of Lytenava in 2027, pending regulatory approval.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

OTLK’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Outlook Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA, Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Immunocore IMCR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia Corporation’s 2026 EPS have increased from $1.50 to $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have also increased from $2.91 to $4.81. LQDA shares have rallied 97.2% year to date.

Liquidia Corporation’searnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.33 to $4.05. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.27 from $3.66. INDV shares have gained 5.9% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

The estimate for Immunocore’s 2026 EPS is currently pegged at 6 cents. In the past 60 days, the estimates for its 2027 EPS have increased from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 18.8% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

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