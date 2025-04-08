$OTLC Earnings Preview: Recent $OTLC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$OTLC ($OTLC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of $0.00 per share.

$OTLC Insider Trading Activity

$OTLC insiders have traded $OTLC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OTLC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VUONG TRIEU (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 645,343 shares for an estimated $18,338 and 0 sales.

